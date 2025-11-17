Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Price Target Decreased by 20.69% to 2.93

The average one-year price target for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) has been revised to $2.93 / share. This is a decrease of 20.69% from the prior estimate of $3.70 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.32% from the latest reported closing price of $2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMI is 0.08%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.08% to 6,277K shares. The put/call ratio of CHMI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 971K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 816K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 716K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 43.90% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Financial holds 491K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 93.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 810.28% over the last quarter.

