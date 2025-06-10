Is Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cherry Hill Mortgage is one of 857 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cherry Hill Mortgage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHMI's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CHMI has returned 12.5% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.7%. This means that Cherry Hill Mortgage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (CMWAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.5%.

Over the past three months, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cherry Hill Mortgage belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, so CHMI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +23.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Cherry Hill Mortgage and Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

