Is Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI). CHMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.22. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.16. CHMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.94 and as low as 2.92, with a median of 4.85, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CHMI has a P/B ratio of 0.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CHMI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.97. CHMI's P/B has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.76, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CHMI has a P/S ratio of 1.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CHMI is an impressive value stock right now.

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Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.