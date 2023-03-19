Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment said on March 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 19.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.19%, the lowest has been 9.98%, and the highest has been 39.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.27% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is $7.52. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.14. The average price target represents an increase of 37.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.48.

The projected annual revenue for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is $25MM, a decrease of 52.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMI is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.35% to 4,451K shares. The put/call ratio of CHMI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 694K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 4.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 279K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 12.81% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 270K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 235K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States.

