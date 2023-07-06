Cherry (BER:C3RY) Price Target Decreased by 12.82% to 8.47

The average one-year price target for Cherry (BER:C3RY) has been revised to 8.47 / share. This is an decrease of 12.82% from the prior estimate of 9.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.97% from the latest reported closing price of 3.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cherry. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C3RY is 0.30%, a decrease of 55.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 2,139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,389K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C3RY by 30.58% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 368K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 150K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WTIFX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Fundamental International Small Cap Fund -Retail Class holds 132K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 41.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C3RY by 48.05% over the last quarter.

New Germany Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

