Cherish Sunshine to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Cherish Sunshine International Limited (HK:1094) has released an update.

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and to consider an interim dividend. This meeting could have significant implications for shareholders and investors interested in the company’s financial performance.

