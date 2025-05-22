CheqUp and WeightWatchers Partner to Enhance GLP-1 Weight Loss Solutions in the UK

CheqUp and WeightWatchers partner to enhance weight loss efforts through GLP-1 medications and behavioral support services.

Quiver AI Summary

CheqUp, a prominent UK provider of GLP-1 weight loss services, has partnered with WeightWatchers to enhance weight management support for patients using GLP-1 medications. The collaboration combines CheqUp’s personalized clinical support and live health coaching with WeightWatchers’ GLP-1 Companion Programme, which offers tailored nutritional and behavioral lifestyle guidance. This comprehensive approach aims to improve weight loss outcomes, addressing the needs of the estimated 12 million individuals in the UK who qualify for GLP-1 treatments. The strategic partnership is designed to encourage sustainable weight loss through a combination of medication and behavioral changes. WeightWatchers' data shows that members using both medication and their support program achieve greater weight loss than with medication alone. CheqUp members will benefit from various resources, including nutritional guidance, tracking tools, community support, and progress tracking at no additional cost.

Potential Positives

CheqUp has formed a strategic partnership with WeightWatchers, a recognized leader in weight management, enhancing its credibility and service offerings in the weight loss sector.

The partnership addresses a growing market need, with 12 million individuals in the UK potentially benefiting from combined GLP-1 medication and behavioral support, thus expanding CheqUp's customer base.

CheqUp members will receive enhanced resources and support from WeightWatchers at no additional cost, making their weight loss journey more effective and sustainable.

The collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive model of care, which is expected to lead to superior weight loss results compared to medication alone, demonstrating CheqUp's commitment to delivering effective health solutions.

Potential Negatives

There may be concerns regarding the dependency on GLP-1 medications, as the press release emphasizes the need for combined treatment with medication and behavioral support, which could raise questions about the sustainability of the weight loss achieved.

The partnership could indicate that CheqUp is reliant on collaboration with a well-established brand like WeightWatchers to enhance its offerings, potentially suggesting limitations in its own service capabilities.

The press release highlights the growing demand for GLP-1 medications, which could expose CheqUp to increased competition in a rapidly evolving market.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between CheqUp and WeightWatchers?

CheqUp and WeightWatchers have partnered to combine GLP-1 medication with behavioral support for sustainable weight loss.

How will this partnership benefit patients?

This partnership offers a holistic approach, integrating clinical support with nutritional and behavioral guidance for individuals on GLP-1 medications.

What resources will CheqUp members receive from WeightWatchers?

Members will gain access to nutritional guidance, tracking tools, support groups, and a comprehensive progress overview at no extra cost.

Why is the demand for GLP-1 medications growing in the UK?

Increasing health awareness and the desire for effective weight management solutions are driving demand for GLP-1 medications in the UK.

What results can members expect from the combined programs?

Members typically lose more weight with combined medication and behavioral support, achieving long-term, sustainable success in weight management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $WW stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHIPPENHAM, England, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CheqUp





, one of the UK’s leading providers of GLP-1 based weight loss services, and





WeightWatchers





, the global leader in science-backed weight management, have announced a partnership that will combine the offerings of both organizations to benefit patients seeking sustainable weight loss through GLP-1 medication and behavioural support.





This partnership delivers a seamless solution that combines:







CheqUp’s human-centric approach to supporting prescribed weight loss medication with dedicated clinical support and live, one-to-one health coaching, and



CheqUp’s human-centric approach to supporting prescribed weight loss medication with dedicated clinical support and live, one-to-one health coaching, and



WeightWatchers’ industry-leading, science-backed GLP-1 Companion Programme, which provides tailored nutritional and behavioural lifestyle support for individuals on GLP-1 medications.







Together, these complementary offerings provide a more effective solution to weight management, helping members achieve better results than with medication alone.





With 12 million people in the UK qualifying for prescription GLP-1 medications, this partnership addresses the growing demand in the market by offering a holistic model of care to those currently on, or considering, GLP-1 medication. The UK Government is already examining the case for a wider rollout of GLP-1 medications, recognizing the significant potential of these medications to improve health and impact work productivity.





“We are delighted that WeightWatchers chose CheqUp to be its strategic partner when it comes to holistic healthcare in the GLP-1 category,” said James Hunt, Deputy CEO of CheqUp. “We are seeing exponential growth in the number of people who are choosing CheqUp to help them through what is a sometimes difficult but incredibly rewarding journey of weight loss. There is no doubt that the addition of WeightWatchers’ breakthrough GLP-1 companion programme will add enormously to our patients’ ability to achieve sustainable weight loss through its science-backed and proven programmes, together with their global community of like-minded individuals. We are proud that WeightWatchers has put their trust in our human-centric approach and access to the expertise of our clinicians and Health Coaches. This partnership offers the most attractive proposition in the market for those looking to benefit from the incredible potential of GLP-1 medications and behaviour change.”





“The data is clear—we see in the U.S., that our members on obesity medications, who also participate in our nutritional and behavioural lifestyle program, lose 11% more weight on average than those using the medication alone. When medication is part of the journey, it’s the combination with behavioural support that leads to more sustainable, superior results,” said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at WeightWatchers. “At WeightWatchers, we recognize the demand for GLP-1 medications in the UK is growing as more people seek effective weight management solutions. That's why we’re proud to partner with CheqUp to deliver our GLP-1 Companion Programme to meet this growing need. Our behavioural program provides a structured, science-backed and supportive approach for those using GLP-1 medications to manage their weight safely, effectively, and sustainably.”





CheqUp members will now receive the following tools and resources from WeightWatchers’ GLP-1 Companion Programme:









Nutritional guidance from experts



including access to GLP-1 “go-to” food recommendations to guide decisions towards more nutrient-dense foods that minimise side effects and support healthy weight loss.



including access to GLP-1 “go-to” food recommendations to guide decisions towards more nutrient-dense foods that minimise side effects and support healthy weight loss.





A simple tracking experience



with three daily nutrition targets including protein, fruits and vegetables, and hydration.



with three daily nutrition targets including protein, fruits and vegetables, and hydration.





Judgement-free support



through access to WeightWatchers’ vibrant members-only social network groups, where members can connect, glean nutrition and activity insights, and receive invaluable emotional support from others on a similar GLP-1 journey.



through access to WeightWatchers’ vibrant members-only social network groups, where members can connect, glean nutrition and activity insights, and receive invaluable emotional support from others on a similar GLP-1 journey.





A comprehensive progress overview



to track weight loss, identify trends, and provide a roadmap for future success.







The offering is available, at no cost, for all CheqUp members who pursue their weight loss journey with GLP-1 medications.





For more than 60 years, WeightWatchers has been at the forefront of weight management, transforming lives through its holistic, science-backed model of care. By integrating personalized, accessible support for eligible members with proven behavioural tools—and fostering connection through a community of members that is millions strong—WeightWatchers delivers support to help members achieve and sustain their goals. In fact, in a study of 3,260 WeightWatchers Clinic patients in the U.S., members lost on average 21% of their body weight at 12 months—real-world results that demonstrate the strength of WeightWatchers’ programs.









About CheqUp











CheqUp is a leading provider of medically supervised weight loss programmes, offering personalised treatment plans, clinical oversight, and one-on-one coaching. CheqUp empowers individuals to take charge of their health through accessible and evidence-based solutions.











About WW International, Inc.











WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 U.S. doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications (U.S. only), and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit







weightwatchers.com







or







corporate.ww.com







.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.