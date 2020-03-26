Chenzhou Industry prices credit-enhanced euro bonds

HONG KONG, March 27 (IFR) - Chenzhou Industry Investment Group has priced €120m (US$132m) three-year credit-enhanced bonds at par to yield 2.5%, unchanged from price guidance.

The Reg S unrated senior bonds will have the benefit of an irrevocable standby letter of credit provided by Hua Xia Bank Chenzhou branch.

Proceeds will be used for onshore debt replacement and working capital purposes.

Central Wealth Securities Investment was sole global coordinator as well as joint lead manager and joint bookrunner with Zhongtai International, CMB Wing Lung Bank, Haitong International, CMBC Capital and Guosen Securities (HK).

