Cheniere's (LNG) QMRV Pact With 5 Gas Producers to Curb GHG

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG recently forged an alliance with five natural gas producers and several reputed educational organizations to test the quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification (QMRV) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at natural gas production hubs.

Aethon Energy, Ascent Resources — Utica LLC, EQT Corporation EQT, Indigo Natural Resources LLC and Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD, Inc. are among the producers involved in the project.

The motive behind the company’s goal to interact with the natural gas producers is gaining better knowledge of the upstream GHG emissions and accelerating the adoption of sophisticated monitoring technology and methods. Further, this will aid the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Cheniere's climate-strategy initiatives, such as its intention to begin issuing Cargo Emissions Tags (CE Tags) to clients in 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

To establish baseline emission levels, this joint R&D endeavor will use a variety of ground-based, aerial, drone and satellite-monitoring methods. The initiative will measure carbon dioxide levels as well as fugitive and vented methane emissions at several sites. The effort will also verify emission performance and suggest emission-cutting possibilities.

The QMRV R&D alliance will also look into technical and policy issues surrounding the GHG emission control at production sites, such as the scalability and efficacy of a strong QMRV program and its monitoring systems.

Researchers from the Colorado School of Mines' Payne Institute for Public Policy, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, SLR International and other emission-monitoring technology providers, such as Montrose Environmental, SeekOps, Bridger Photonics Inc., and GHGSat are supporting the project.

Company Profile

Cheniere is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments, namely LNG terminal, and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. CQP owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal (North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility) in Louisiana.

