Cheniere Units Ink New Gas Supply Deal With EOG Resources

Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s LNG subsidiaries Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC and Cheniere Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC have entered into a new multi-year gas supply agreement with EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, one of the largest independent crude oil and natural gas companies in the United States.

Per the terms of the agreement, EOG Resources will sell natural gas for roughly 15 years to Cheniere Energy starting early next year. Initially, the former plans to supply 140,000 MMBtu of gas per day, which will later be ramped up to 440,000 MMBtu. While the initial 140,000 MMBtu of gas will be sold to Cheniere Energy at a price indexed to Platts Japan Korea Marker, the remaining 300,000 MMBtu will be benchmarked to Henry Hub prices.

Corey Grindal, senior vice president, Cheniere Energy’s Gas Supply, stated that this contract, which is the company’s second Integrated Production Marketing (IPM) transaction, will back the company’s Corpus Christi Stage III Project. Moreover, the IPM commercial structure will build on Cheniere Energy’s infrastructure and prospects in Corpus Christi, providing optimal access to global LNG prices and a long-term flow guarantee to its domestic natural gas producers. This will help Cheniere Energy grow with a secure supply of natural gas and commercial support.

Part of the deal is contingent on customary conditions including a favourable final investment decision on Corpus Christi Stage III project. Cheniere Energy, which is the first LNG exporter of the United States, plans to construct seven trains neighboring Corpus Christi Bay across a sprawling terrain of 1,000 acres. The trains are expected to own a combined production capacity of 9.5 mtpa. The first train is estimated to run in 2022.

