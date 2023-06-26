News & Insights

Markets
LNG

Cheniere, Unit Of ENN Natural Gas Sign Multi-year LNG Sale, Purchase Deal

June 26, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), a liquefied natural gas company, said on Monday that its unit, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has inked a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement or SPA with ENN LNG Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd.

With this, ENN has agreed to purchase around 1.8 million tons per annum or mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board or FOB basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, with a fixed liquefaction fee.

Deliveries will commence in mid-2026, ramping to 0.9 mtpa in 2027. Delivery of the remaining 0.9 mtpa, which is subject to, among other things, a positive Final Investment Decision with respect to the first train of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project, will commence upon the start of commercial operations of Train Seven.

The term of the SPA extends until the 20th anniversary of the start of commercial operations of Train Seven.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.