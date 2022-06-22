Cheniere to go ahead with Texas Corpus Stage 3 LNG export plant

Adds background, Sempra, Chevron and other deals

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A on Wednesday said its Board of Directors had decided to go forward with the expansion of the Corpus Christi export plant in Texas and told Bechtel Energy to continue with its construction.

The so-called Stage 3 expansion at Corpus was the second U.S. LNG export plant to reach a final investment decision (FID) this year as demand for natural gas soars, with several countries seeking to wean themselves off Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Venture Global LNG in May made an FID to build its Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Both plants - Corpus Stage 3 and Plaquemines - were already under early construction when the companies made FIDs.

"Reaching FID on Corpus Christi Stage 3 represents an important milestone for Cheniere as we move forward on this significant growth project," Cheniere Chief Executive Jack Fusco said in a statement.

Fusco said Stage 3 would "provide much-needed volumes to the global LNG market by the end of 2025 ... and reflects the call for investment in natural gas infrastructure around the world to support environmental priorities and long-term energy security."

Stage 3 would add up to seven mid-scale liquefaction trains that would produce around 10.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, equivalent to 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

In addition to the Stage 3 FID, Cheniere also said a unit of U.S. oil company Chevron Corp CVX.N agreed to buy 2.0 MTPA of LNG from a couple of Cheniere subsidiaries.

That is just the latest set of LNG supply or gas purchase agreements Cheniere has signed this year. Earlier agreements included deals with units of Norway's Equinor ASA EQNR.OL, South Korea's POSCO Holdings Inc 005490.KS, Canada's ARC Resources Ltd ARX.TO and the U.S.' EOG Resources Inc EOG.N.

To cover some of the cost of building Stage 3, Cheniere said one of its units closed on a roughly $4 billion Senior Secured Term Loan due 2029 and a $1.5 billion Working Capital Facility due 2027.

Cheniere said it will cover the remaining costs of the project, which includes a gas pipeline.

Cheniere is already the biggest buyer of gas in the United States and the biggest U.S. exporter of LNG with the capacity to produce about 45 MTPA of LNG at the 30-MTPA Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana and 15 MTPA in Corpus.

Separately, a unit of UK chemical company INEOS Group Ltd [RIC:RIC:INEOSE.UL] agreed to buy 1.4 MTPA of LNG for 20 years from a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy SRE.N, which should move Sempra and its partners a step closer to making an FID on the proposed Port Arthur LNG export plant in Texas or the Cameron Phase 2 project in Louisiana.

Cheniere and Chevron Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements

UPDATE 2-Venture Global to decide on Louisiana Plaquemines LNG phase 2 by year end

Cheniere to sell LNG to Chevron until 2042

Cheniere and Equinor Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

Cheniere and POSCO International Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and ARC Resources Sign Long-Term Integrated Production Marketing Transaction

Cheniere and EOG Increase Volume and Extend Term of Long-Term Integrated Production Marketing Transaction

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Louise Heavens and Mark Porter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.