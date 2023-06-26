News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

Cheniere signs LNG supply deal with China's ENN

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

June 26, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details and background in graphs 2-6

June 26 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy LNG.A said on Monday it will supply 1.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum to China's ENN Natural Gas 600803.SS for over 20 years.

The United States has emerged as the world's largest LNG exporter after Western sanctions on major supplier Russia left Europe scrambling to find alternate sources for the commodity.

In 2021, ENN had signed a 13-year deal to buy LNG from Cheniere beginning in July 2022.

That was the first major binding deal for natural gas between the two nations since a long-standing trade war which brought gas deals between the two countries to a temporary standstill.

Cheniere said deliveries will start in mid-2026, ramping up to 0.9 million tonne per annum (mtpa) in 2027.

Delivery of the remaining 0.9 mtpa is subject to Cheniere's positive final investment decision with respect to the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.