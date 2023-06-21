Cheniere signs LNG supply agreement with Equinor for Sabine Pass expansion

Adds background in paragraph 2, details from the deal in paragraphs 3-5

June 21 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy LNG.A said on Wednesday that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL to supply 1.75 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum.

The United States has emerged as the world's largest LNG exporter after Western sanctions on major supplier Russia left Europe scrambling to find alternate sources for the commodity.

Houston, Texas-based company Cheniere said that the supply agreement will help support the proposed expansion of its Sabine Pass natural gas plant in Louisiana.

The delivery of half of the contract volume would begin in 2027, while the other half expected by the end of this decade on reaching a positive final investment decision for Sabine Pass project, the company said.

The supply agreement is for a period of 15 years, starting from the first delivery of total contract volume.

