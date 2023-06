June 21 (Reuters) - Energy firm Cheniere Energy LNG.A said on Wednesday that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL to supply 1.75 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

