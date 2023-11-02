News & Insights

Cheniere reports lower third-quarter revenue

November 02, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy LNG.A reported a fall in quarterly revenue, hit by lower natural gas prices as well as export volumes.

U.S. natural gas prices NGc1 were down about 60% in the July-September quarter, as production in the United States continued to rise and concerns eased over energy security in Europe.

Cheniere said the fall in revenue was due to lower natural gas pricing at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub.

The company also faced outages at its gas-processing plant in September, which led to lower shipments and sales to customers.

Houston-based Cheniere said it delivered 555 trillion British thermal units (tBtu) of LNG in the quarter, compared with 560 tBtu a year earlier.

The company posted revenue of $4.2 billion for the third quarter, compared with $8.9 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

