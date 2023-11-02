Cheniere reports lower third-quarter revenue

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy LNG.A reported a fall in quarterly revenue, hit by lower natural gas prices as well as export volumes.

The Houston-based company posted revenue of $4.2 billion for the third quarter, compared with $8.9 billion a year earlier.

