Cheniere raises earnings outlook on strong LNG pricing, margins

By Marcy de Luna

HOUSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Top U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A on Thursday raised its earnings outlook by about 20% on stronger margins and expected volume gains from new capacity.

LNG demand has soared, sending prices late last year to record highs on supply shortages and a shift to gas from more polluting fuels. U.S. exports to Europe recently have jumped on supply shortages and a lack of pipeline inflows.

Cheniere forecast an adjusted profit for this year of as much as $7.5 billion, up from an earlier outlook for up to $6.3 billion. It expects an up to $1.2 billion increase in distributable cash flow, the company said.

“2021 proved to be a defining year for Cheniere, marked by significant milestones across our business," Chief Executive Jack Fusco said in a statement. The improved outlook is due to the early start of a Louisiana expansion project and strong worldwide demand, he said.

The outlook was well above Wall Street estimates for adjusted 2022 earnings of $6.4 billion, sending Cheniere's shares up more than 6% to $126.50 in pre-market trading.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company's loss attributable to shareholders widened to $1.3 billion from $194 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Cheniere said it exported 153 LNG cargoes during the fourth quarter, compared to 130 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For its full year, it exported 566 cargoes, up 45% from 2020.

Fourth quarter net loss was $1.32 billion, wider than the $194 million loss a year ago. Results include a $1.3 billion hit from derivative losses and an increased tax provision, the company said.

(Reporting by Marcy de Luna; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

((marcy.deluna@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @marcydeluna))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.