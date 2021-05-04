Cheniere posts higher revenue helped by cancelled cargoes
May 4 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A revenue increased to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier helped by cancelled cargoes for which customers are still obliged to pay fees, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.
