Cheniere posts higher revenue helped by cancelled cargoes

May 4 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A revenue increased to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier helped by cancelled cargoes for which customers are still obliged to pay fees, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jason Neely)

