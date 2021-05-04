US Markets
LNG

Cheniere posts higher revenue helped by canceled cargoes

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Cheniere Energy Inc's revenue increased to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier helped by cancel led cargoes for which customers are still obliged to pay fees, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Repeats to more subscribers

May 4 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A revenue increased to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier helped by cancel led cargoes for which customers are still obliged to pay fees, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $18 million during the quarter - to $1.54 per share, compared to $1.43 in the first three months of 2020 - as increased commodity margins were offset by a $414 million decrease in derivative-related after-tax gains attributable to common stockholders, the company said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular