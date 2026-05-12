Cheniere Partners Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher LNG Margins

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per unit of $1.23, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 14.95%. Revenues totaled $3.6 billion, up 20.4% year over year and ahead of the consensus mark of $3.0 billion by 20.42%.

The quarter’s outperformance was supported by higher total margins per million British thermal units (MMBtu) of liquefied natural gas ("LNG"") delivered. Operationally, the partnership exported 112 LNG cargoes and shipped 412 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of volumes, keeping utilization steady compared with the year-ago period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

CQP’s Top Line Strength Reflects Higher LNG Sales

CQP’s revenue gain came from stronger LNG-related activity. LNG revenues rose to $2.7 billion from $2.3 billion in the year-ago quarter, while LNG revenues from affiliates increased to $846 million from $671 million.

Even with stable cargo counts, the partnership slightly lifted volumes. LNG volumes loaded and recognized increased to 413 TBtu from 405 TBtu, providing a larger base to benefit from improved margins per MMBtu delivered.

Cheniere Partners’ Profit Picture Is Skewed by Derivatives

Despite the revenue beat and stronger operating performance, net income fell to $186 million from $641 million a year ago. Basic and diluted net income per common unit was $0.19 compared with $1.08 in the prior-year quarter, reflecting significant non-cash volatility tied to derivative accounting.

Management attributed the year-over-year decline primarily to unfavorable changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, including impacts related to long-term Integrated Production Marketing agreements. The partnership recorded $677 million of non-cash unfavorable fair-value changes during the quarter compared to $149 million of non-cash favorable changes in the first quarter of 2025.

CQP’s Adjusted EBITDA Rise on Better Delivered Margins

CQP’s adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.2 billion from $1.0 billion in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a 13% improvement. The partnership again pointed to higher total margins per MMBtu of LNG delivered as the key driver behind the gain.

The reconciliation showed that changes in the fair value of commodity derivatives were a major swing factor compared with the prior year. With those impacts adjusted, the underlying operating result improved, aligning with the quarter’s revenue strength and steady LNG throughput.

Cheniere Partners’ Costs Rise in Key Areas

Operating costs and expenses increased to $3.2 billion from $2.2 billion due to a higher cost of sales. Cost of sales (excluding operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization) rose to $2.7 billion from $1.7 billion, and the partnership recorded $46 million of cost of sales — affiliate compared with none in the year-ago period.

Operating and maintenance expenses also moved higher. Operating and maintenance expense increased to $226 million from $203 million, while operating and maintenance expense — affiliate rose to $48 million from $44 million.

CQP’s Liquidity and Balance Sheet

CQP ended the quarter with $279 million in cash and cash equivalents and $22 million in restricted cash. Available commitments under credit facilities totaled $1.83 billion, bringing total available liquidity to $2.13 billion.

On the liability side, the partnership’s long-term debt declined to $12.61 billion from $14.16 billion, while current debt totaled $1.61 billion.

Cheniere Partners Reconfirms 2026 Distribution Guidance

CQP declared a quarterly cash distribution of 79 cents per common unit, consisting of a base amount of 77.5 cents and a variable amount of 1.5 cents, payable May 15, 2026. The partnership also reaffirmed full-year 2026 distribution guidance of $3.10-$3.40 per common unit, maintaining the $3.10 base distribution.

Beyond distributions, Cheniere Partners continues to advance its Sabine Pass footprint. The partnership highlighted the scale of the Sabine Pass LNG terminal and noted that regulatory applications tied to the SPL Expansion Project remain pending. A final investment decision is subject to approvals and acceptable commercial and financing arrangements.

CQP’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CQP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Equinor ASA EQNR, Matador Resources MTDR and Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY. At present, Equinor and Matador sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while Galp Energia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Equinor ASA is one of the leading integrated energy companies globally and a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in a spike in gas prices and disrupted LNG supply, following damage to critical infrastructure in Qatar, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to boost demand for Eqinor’s gas exports to Europe, positioning it to benefit from heightened prices. The company’s expansion in the renewable energy space positions it for long-term growth as more countries transition toward cleaner energy solutions to meet their climate goals.

Matador Resources is primarily involved in exploration and production activities, particularly in the prolific Delaware Basin of the United States. The company intends to grow its oil production by 3% in 2026. Since the company’s overall production is mainly oil-weighted, MTDR is expected to significantly benefit from the current increase in crude prices.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region. It is engaged in refining and marketing of oil products and natural gas marketing and sales.

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