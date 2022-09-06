Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX.

Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S. exporter of LNG, submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) requesting a pre-filing review for the planned CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 Project. Per the letter, the proposed development will expand the liquefaction project and Stage 3 project facilities, which were previously approved.

The company wants to add two midscale liquefaction production trains, along with a 220,000-cubic-meter storage tank, at its Corpus Christi plant. LNG also wants to add a refrigerant storage facility, appurtenant connecting facilities and piping, with an increase in Corpus Christi’s formerly approved ship loading rates.

The firm intends to file a formal application with FERC in February 2023 upon the completion and approval of the commission’s compulsory six-month pre-filing process. Moreover, the construction will begin in October 2024, with a projected in-service date during the second half of 2031.

Earlier this year, Cheniere declared its positive financial investment decision for the expansion of 10+ million tons per annum of the LNG Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is primarily engaged in businesses related to LNG through its two business segments: LNG terminal and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company, through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana – North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility.

Cheniere currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other similar-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look are PBF Energy PBF, Petrobras PBR and Liberty Energy LBRT. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF Energy’s 2022 earnings stands at $18.19 per share, up about 827.6% from the year-ago loss of $2.50.

PBF beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 78%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Petrobras’ 2022 earnings stands at $5.43 per share, up about 128.1% from the year-ago earnings of $2.38.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 15.5% over the past 60 days from $4.70 per share to $5.43 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Liberty’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, up about 266.7% from the year-ago loss of $1.02.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 170% over the past 60 days from 63 cents to $1.70 per share.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.