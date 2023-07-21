Cheniere (LNG) Plans New Gas Pipeline for Further Growth

Cheniere Energy Inc LNG is considering the construction of a new gas pipeline in a bid to enhance its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporting capabilities. The new pipeline will link its Louisiana expansion project to other major shale-gas producing regions, diversifying risks and meeting the increasing demand for natural gas. Although Cheniere, the largest U.S. LNG exporter, has been expanding its Sabine Pass facility since 2016, it now requires additional natural gas to reach its planned "Stage 5" capacity.

Understanding the LNG Market

Before we delve into the details of the project, let's comprehend the significance of the LNG market. LNG plays a crucial role in meeting the world's increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy. Its portability and versatility make it an ideal choice for various applications, including power generation, industrial use and residential consumption.

The Sabine Pass facility has been a cornerstone of Cheniere’s LNG production, reliably delivering cargo to power facilities and homes worldwide. The facility currently operates six fully functional liquefaction units or "trains", each with the capacity to produce around 5 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG. These liquefaction units were completed ahead of schedule and within budget, providing an aggregate nominal LNG production capacity of 30 MTPA.

In order to sustain this growth trajectory and reach the planned "Stage 5" capacity, Cheniere has identified the need for additional natural gas beyond its current supplies. This demand has prompted the company to consider building a new pipeline to access other pipelines in key shale-gas producing regions.

Pipeline Expansion: Accessing New Gas Sources

According to Corey Grindal, Cheniere's chief operating officer, the proposed pipeline aims to connect the Louisiana expansion project to pipelines in the Haynesville, Marcellus, mid-continent, Permian and Eagle Ford shale-gas regions. By doing so, Cheniere can tap into these diverse sources of natural gas supply and secure a reliable future for its expanding operations.

The expansion project will require careful planning and design. Oren Pilant, a pipeline analyst with midstream industry expertise from East Daley Analytics, suggests that the project is likely to utilize a small header system that aggregates gas from multiple lines. This system, which combines new and existing pipelines, will ensure a steady flow of natural gas to the expansion facility.

Cost and Funding

While the details regarding the cost and size of the new pipeline are yet to be disclosed, it's evident that Cheniere is willing to invest significantly in this critical infrastructure. The company already spends $800 million annually on pipeline transit fees to transport natural gas from 26 different pipelines to its LNG plants in Texas and Louisiana. The construction of a new pipeline represents a strategic investment in its long-term growth and sustainability.

Environmental Considerations and Approval Prospects

One noteworthy aspect of this expansion project is the relatively low environmental resistance faced by proposed LNG and gas pipeline projects in the Gulf Coast region. Analysts, including Alex Gafford from East Daley Analytics, believe that these projects are more likely to gain approval compared with those in other regions where environmental concerns can create obstacles.

What Lies Ahead?

Cheniere's expansion project is being designed to produce up to 20 million MTPA of LNG. This ambitious plan will further strengthen the company's position as a leading player in the LNG market, enhancing its competitiveness andglobal marketreach. However, it's important to note that the project has not yet been funded, and Cheniere needs to secure financing to proceed with the development.

Conclusion

The company’s ambitious LNG expansion project, coupled with the construction of a new gas pipeline, has the potential to reshape the global energy landscape. By focusing on technological advancements, environmental responsibility and market foresight, Cheniere is setting an example for the entire LNG industry.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, LNG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum EPM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Murphy USA MUSA and NGL Energy Partners NGL, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Evolution Petroleum is worth approximately $264.82 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 6.03% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.37. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 10.60, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Murphy USA is valued at around $6.75 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 15.2%.

MUSA currently pays a dividend of $1.52 per share, or 0.49% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 6% of earnings.

NGL Energy Partners is valued at around $502.64 million. In the past year, its units have risen 164.6%.

The partnership currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.38. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 14.10, which means NGL is trading at a discount to the group.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.