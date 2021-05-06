Cheniere (LNG) Delivers Non-Carbon LNG Cargo From Louisiana Facility

Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG announced that it delivered a carbon-neutral cargo of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) to Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDS.A from its Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility in Cameron Parish, LA.

The Sabine Pass liquefaction and export facility, which is owned and operated by Cheniere Energy, is the first of its kind to export cost-effective and ample U.S. shale gas to overseas markets.

The delivery was made as part of the companies’ long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, which involves off-setting of greenhouse gas emissions associated with the LNG cargo to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. The carbon-neutral cargo was delivered to Europe at the beginning of April.

Both companies plan to retire nature-based offsets to address the estimated carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions produced from the entire value chain from production to ultimate use by consumers. Notably, consumers are progressively paying a premium to neutralize emissions from wellheads through consumption.

The environmental offsets used were purchased from Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based projects. The nature-based projects protect, change or rebuild the land, and allow nature to add oxygen and absorb CO 2 emissions from the atmosphere. Importantly, each carbon offset indicates the prevention or removal of 1 ton of CO 2 emissions in accordance with a third-party verification process.

Through the transaction, Cheniere and Shell will ensure that the CO 2 emissions associated with the production, delivery and use of the fuel have been removed from the atmosphere through nature-based processes. The collaboration will enhance the environmental performance and maximize the climatic benefits of Cheniere’s LNG.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Cheniere Energy is an exploration and production company, which is primarily engaged in businesses related to LNG.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked players in the energy space are Oceaneering International, Inc. OII and TOTAL SE TOT, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Oceaneering’s earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 925% year over year.

TOTAL’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 11.5% year over year.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.