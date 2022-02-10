Cheniere (LNG) Completes Sixth Unit at Its Export Facility

Houston, TX-based Cheniere Energy LNG , an exporter of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”), said that it completed the erection of a sixth liquefaction unit, Train 6, at its Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, LA.

Cheniere stated that its engineering, procurement and construction partner, Bechtel, has finished the commissioning of the project, which began in June 2019, and has turned over Train 6 to Cheniere.

Both Cheniere and Bechtel have been successful in completing all six liquefaction trains at the Sabine Pass Project ahead of time and budgets, which will boost the company’s sales of liquefied natural gas going forward.

Cheniere, the first company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG from the United States, now owns and operates a total of nine trains (or gas liquefaction units), six of which are at the Sabine Pass project in Louisiana and three at Corpus Christi, TX.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is primarily engaged in businesses concerning LNG through its two business segments: LNG terminal, and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company, through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana – North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility. Furthermore, Cheniere Energy owns and operates the 94-mile Creole Trail Pipeline — the interconnect between the Sabine Pass receiving terminal and downstream markets — through its subsidiary.

