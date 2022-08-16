Cheniere (LNG) and Golar LNG (GLNG) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan loves growth stocks and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two LNG names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen.

First, LNG stands for liquid natural gas and the gas is liquified for shipping purposes. The reason that investors are concerned about this idea is the war in Europe and Russia cutting off supply.

It may be a man made crisis, but it is a real one and hard to believe that people are afraid of the winter. This has caused the demand for alternative shipments of natural gas to move a lot higher. Both names that are highlighted today do exactly that.

Cheniere LNG is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Brian really loved the valuation numbers for this stock. He almost lost his mind when he saw the growth and the improvement in margins. That is what growth investors love to see.

Golar GLNG doesn’t have as good of a valuation that LNG, but it’s the same idea. The idea here is that both of these stocks have benefited from the surge in the price of natural gas.

There is also little out there to suggest that the price of natural gas is going to be coming down.





