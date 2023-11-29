News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

Cheniere inks natural gas supply deal with ARC Resources

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 29, 2023 — 10:51 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy LNG.Ahas signed a natural gas supply deal with Canada-based ARC Resources ARX.TO, the companies said on Wednesday, as the U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter ramps up its efforts to commercialize the expansion of its Sabine Pass facility.

The companies said ARC Resources would supply 140,000 million British thermal units per day of natural gas to Cheniere for 15 years, starting after the commercial operations of the first liquefaction train had begun at the Sabine Pass Stage 5 expansion project.

The first train is expected to come online by 2029.

The Canadian energy firm would receive gas prices tied to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility benchmark, the companies said.

Cheniere said it has entered into another agreement to supply 0.85 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum to Austria's OMV AG OMVV.VI.

U.S. LNG exports to Europe have soared since last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked fears about energy security in the continent.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.