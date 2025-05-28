Markets
CNQ

Cheniere Inks Integrated Production Marketing Deal With Canadian Natural Resources

May 28, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), an LNG company, said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has inked a long-term Integrated Production Marketing gas supply deal with Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO, CNQ).

Under the terms, a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources has agreed to sell 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to Cheniere Marketing for a term of 15 years, which is expected to begin in 2030.

Canadian Natural Resources will act as guarantor of this deal. The LNG associated with this gas supply, around 0.85 million tons per annum, will be marketed by Cheniere Marketing. Cheniere Marketing will pay an LNG-linked price for the natural gas, based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker.

The agreement is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision with respect to the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project, being developed with an expected total production capacity of up to around 20 mtpa of LNG, inclusive of estimated debottlenecking opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ
LNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.