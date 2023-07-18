Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass Train 4 plant is down

Adds Wood Mackenzie quote paragraph 5. Adds background paragraphs 7-8.

HOUSTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Output from Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass facility has been reduced as data shows its intake of feedgas fell on Tuesday by 400 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) compared to Monday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Cheniere Energy is the U.S.'s largest exporter of the super-chilled commodity and a major exporter of LNG to Europe.

The amount of gas flowing to Sabine Pass fell to about 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday from around 4.1 bcfd on Monday. Over the past seven days, the amount of gas flowing to Sabine Pass averaged about 4.1 bcfd, according to Refinitiv.

An industry alert from Wood Mackenzie said six engines at Cheniere's Sabine Pass Train 4 facility went down on Tuesday and blamed this for the reduction in the gas intake.

"Evening feed gas nominations for today, gas day 18 July, posted significantly lower around 3.59 bcfd, indicating that the facility anticipates Train 4 remaining offline for a large portion of the day" the Wood Mackenzie alert said.

Cheniere Energy does not comment on day to day operations, a spokesperson said.

Despite the decline in LNG feedgas, U.S. natural gas futures NGc1 rose about 3% on Tuesday on forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather to continue through early August. Hot weather boosts the amount of gas power generators burn to produce electricity to meet air conditioning demand.

The company has said Sabine Pass Train 4, which has a 4.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) nameplate capacity, is contracted to GAIL (India) Ltd for a 20-year period, with shipments having commenced in March 2018.

