Cheniere Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cheniere Energy.

Looking at options history for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $238,910 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,697,999.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $240.0 for Cheniere Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cheniere Energy options trades today is 1097.57 with a total volume of 3,783.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cheniere Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.4 $22.8 $22.8 $240.00 $1.3M 617 600 LNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.1 $27.1 $27.6 $240.00 $168.3K 112 66 LNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $28.2 $26.6 $26.6 $240.00 $143.6K 32 51 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.8 $2.6 $2.6 $240.00 $46.8K 3.9K 459 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.8 $2.6 $2.6 $240.00 $46.8K 3.9K 819

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cheniere Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Cheniere Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 790,276, the LNG's price is down by 0.0%, now at $231.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cheniere Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $254.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $254. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy with a target price of $254.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cheniere Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LNG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Feb 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

