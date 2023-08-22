Cheniere Energy strikes LNG supply deal with BASF

Adds background, additional details from paragraph 2-5

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy LNG.A said on Tuesday it would supply 0.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany's BASF BASFn.DE.

The United States has emerged as the world's largest LNG exporter after Western sanctions on major supplier Russia left Europe scrambling to find alternate sources for the commodity.

Cheniere has also entered into supply deals with Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL and Korea Southern Power as well as China's ENN Natural Gas 600803.SS earlier this year.

Tuesday's contract would also support Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG expansion in Louisiana, which is being developed for up to about 20 mtpa of total LNG capacity.

Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2026 and only after Cheniere reaches a positive final investment decision with respect to the first train of the Sabine Pass project expansion. The LNG supply deal will extend through 2024.

