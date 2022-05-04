Cheniere Energy reports quarterly loss on higher costs

May 4 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a jump in operating costs and expenses.

The Houston-based company's net loss attributable to common stockholders was $865 million, or $3.41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a profit of $393 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.