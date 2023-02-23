Markets
Cheniere Energy Reports Profit In Q4

February 23, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.9 billion compared to a loss of $1.3 billion, last year. Net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $15.78 compared to a loss of $5.22.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased to $9.09 billion from $6.56 billion, last year. LNG revenues increased to $8.36 billion from $6.41 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $8.03 billion in revenue.

The company introduced full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.0 - $8.5 billion.

