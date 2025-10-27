Cheniere Energy to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share on revenues of $4.99 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exporter’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But it is worth taking a look at Cheniere Energy’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, this Houston, TX-based transporter of super-chilled fuel beat the consensus mark, driven by favorable changes in derivative valuations, higher LNG margins from improved pricing and stronger LNG sales revenues supported by robust operational performance. Cheniere Energy reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.30, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30. Also, the company’s quarterly revenues of $4.6 billion beat the consensus estimate of $4.1 billion.

LNG’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line has been revised 0.4% upward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 32.3% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for revenues, meanwhile, indicates a 32.5% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of LNG’s Q3 Results

Cheniere Energy is primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas. It constructs and operates LNG terminals, and is also involved in LNG and natural gas marketing. During the first half of 2025, Asian LNG imports declined 7% or 9.5 million tons, year on year, and most of the decline came from China, where total gas demand remained flat year on year for the first five months of 2025. This trend is likely to continue in the to-be-reported quarter. The company believes that the LNG market will continue to navigate through global uncertainty and persistent volatility due to various trade policy issues and geopolitical tensions. Conflicts in the Middle East have also contributed to concerns around infrastructure damage, flow disruptions and security of supply.

On a positive note, LNG's revenues are likely to have increased in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is up from the year-ago quarter’s $3.8 billion. The company anticipates that the increase in global LNG demand will be efficiently met by growth in its global liquefaction capacity, with about 88 million tons of liquefaction capacity projected to come online in 2025 and 2026.

What Does Our Model Predict for LNG?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LNG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of LNG: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -7.50%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LNG’s Zacks Rank: LNG currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

