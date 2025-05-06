Cheniere Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG is set to release first-quarter results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $2.81 per share on revenues of $4.5 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter’s performance in the March quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Cheniere Energy’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, this Houston, TX-based transporter of super-chilled fuel outperformed the consensus mark, driven by strength in LNG shipments. Cheniere Energy had reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.33, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69. The company’s quarterly revenues of $4.4 billion also beat the consensus estimate by $31 million.

LNG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, resulting in a surprise of 74.4%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line has been revised 5.1% downward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates 31.9% growth year over year. The consensus estimate for revenues, meanwhile, indicates a 5.2% increase from the year-ago period.

(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Factors to Consider

In 2025, the company expects year-over-year growth as its Corpus Christi Stage 3 begins to enter operations. It produced its first full LNG cargo in early 2025, with the first three trains ramping up production by year-end. During the first quarter, the company announced the Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project, which is expected to have boosted its revenues in the to be reported quarter.

During the fourth quarter, Cheniere Energy loaded 606 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of LNG, ahead of the consensus mark of 582 TBtu. We expect this uptick to have continued in the first quarter, supporting the company’s revenues and cash flows.

On a bearish note, the increase in Cheniere Energy’s costs is likely to have lowered its bottom line. In the previous three-month period, the company’s total operating expenses rose 12.9% from the year-ago period. This uptrend is likely to have continued in the first quarter as well.

What Does Our Model Predict for LNG?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LNG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LNG’s Zacks Rank: LNG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the energy space, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Calumet, Inc. CLMT has an Earnings ESP of +15.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CLMT is scheduled to release earnings on May 9. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calumet’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 73.41% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $969.83 million, the company’s shares have lost 30.7% in a year.

Similarly, Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA has an Earnings ESP of +2.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. PBA is slated to release earnings on May 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pembina’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 3.2% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $22.7 billion, its shares have gained 8.9% in a year.

Talen Energy Corporation TLN has an Earnings ESP of 13.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 currently. TLN is scheduled to release earnings on May 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Talen Energy’s 2025 sales indicates 11.51% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $10.28 billion, TLN’s shares have surged 117% in a year.

