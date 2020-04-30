Cheniere Energy Reconfirms 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) reconfirmed its full year 2020 guidance of consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion, and distributable cash flow of $1.0 billion to $1.3 billion.

First quarter earnings per share was $1.43, compared to $0.54, a year ago. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $1.04 billion, and distributable cash flow was approximately $250 million, for the quarter. Revenues increased 20 percent to $2.71 billion.

As of April 27, 2020, more than 1,100 cumulative LNG cargoes totaling over 75 million tonnes of LNG have been produced, loaded and exported from the company's liquefaction projects.

