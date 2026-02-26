Cheniere Energy Q4 Net Income Rises; Enters Long-term LNG Sale And Purchase Agreement With CPC

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to Cheniere increased to $2.30 billion or $10.68 per share from $977 million or $4.33 per share, last year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $2.05 billion compared to $1.58 billion.

Fourth quarter total revenues increased to $5.45 billion from $4.44 billion, previous year. LNG revenues were $5.31 billion compared to $4.27 billion.

For full year 2026, the company projects: consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $6.75 billion - $7.25 billion, and Distributable Cash Flow of $4.35 billion - $4.85 billion.

In February 2026, Cheniere's Board approved an increase in its share repurchase authorization to over $10 billion from 2026 through 2030 with a $9 billion increase to the $1.2 billion remaining under the previous authorization as of December 31, 2025.

Separately, Cheniere Energy announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing International, has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with CPC Corporation, Taiwan. Under the SPA, CPC Corporation has agreed to purchase up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a delivered basis from 2026 through 2050. The long-term purchase price for the LNG to be delivered under the SPA will be indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed fee.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cheniere Energy shares are up 0.43 percent to $221.50.

