Cheniere Energy Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted profit of $2.87 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83. The bottom line also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.33, primarily due to lower total margins per MMBtu (Million British Thermal Units) of LNG delivered and higher provisions for income tax and higher net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Revenues totaled $5.5 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion and increasing 23% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.4 billion, driven by a 24.5% jump in LNG sales.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Cheniere Energy’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share. The dividend, which remains unchanged, will be paid today to its shareholders of record on Feb. 6, 2026.

The oil and gas storage and transportation company reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up about 30% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The growth was primarily driven by higher volumes of LNG delivered as compared to the corresponding 2024 period. During the fourth quarter of 2025, LNG generated distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1.5 billion.

In December 2025, Train 4 of Cheniere Energy’s CCL Stage 3 Project reached substantial completion, following the earlier completions of Trains 1, 2 and 3.

That same month, Cheniere Energy’s subsidiaries applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to increase LNG capacity at the Stage 3 project and the CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 Project by about 5 mtpa.

In February 2026, the company also sought FERC approval to develop the CCL Expansion Project. During the same month, Cheniere Marketing International LLP signed a long-term SPA with CPC Corporation, Taiwan, for up to 1.2 mtpa of LNG deliveries from 2026 to 2050. Additionally, LNG production commenced from Train 5 of the Stage 3 project in February 2026.

In February 2026, the board of directors of Cheniere Energy also approved a significant expansion of the company’s share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization to more than $10 billion for the 2026-2030 period. This includes a $9 billion addition to the $1.2 billion that remained under the prior authorization as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The “20/20 Vision” capital allocation strategy was completed earlier than planned, with more than $20 billion invested since its launch in 2022 and over $20 per common share in run-rate Distributable Cash Flow delivered.

During the fourth quarter and 12 months ended 2025, Cheniere Energy allocated approximately $1.7 billion and $6.1 billion, respectively, under its comprehensive capital allocation strategy. These funds were directed toward accretive growth initiatives, strengthening the balance sheet and enhancing shareholder returns. During the three months and 12 months ended in 2025, the company repurchased around 4.8 million and 12.1 million shares for about $1 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively. In addition, Cheniere Energy repaid $300 million of consolidated long-term indebtedness during the fourth quarter of 2025.

LNG’s Costs & Balance Sheet

Costs and expenses amounted to $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter, down 39% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cheniere Energy had approximately $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Its net long-term debt amounted to $22.5 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 63.5%.

LNG’s 2026 Guidance

LNG expects its full-year 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to be $6.7 billion to $7.2 billion. The company also anticipates its adjusted guidance for distributable cash flow to be in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.85 billion, which reflects its previously announced LNG production forecast and includes its expectation for the completion of the remaining three trains at Corpus Christi Stage 3 this year. During 2026, LNG also expects the substantial completion of Trains 5 through 7.

LNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed LNG’s fourth-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in this space.

TechnipFMC plc FTI reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s reported profit of 54 cents. The outperformance is primarily driven by strong results in both the Subsea and the Surface Technologies segments.

Newcastle & Houston-based oil and gas equipment and services provider’s revenues of $2.5 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $25 million. However, the top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.4 billion.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, FTI had cash and cash equivalents worth $1 billion and long-term debt of $395.7 million, with a debt-to-capitalization of 10.5%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted profit per share of 1 cent, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago loss of 1 cent per share, backed by a 16.3% year-over-year decline in costs and expenses.

Revenues of $290 million beat the consensus mark of $280 million. This improvement can be attributed to better-than-expected service revenues in the Wireline and Hydraulic Fracturing segments. Revenues in the Wireline segment reached $55.4 million, surpassing the consensus estimate by 7.4%. Revenues in the Hydraulic Fracturing segment reached $203.9 million, surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.4%. However, the top line decreased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $321 million. This was due to a year-over-year decline in service revenues from the Hydraulic Fracturing and Cementing segments.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, PUMP had $91.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $45 million in borrowings under its ABL Credit Facility.

Ovintiv Inc. OVV reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of $1.35. The outperformance was driven by higher plant condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas production volumes and higher average realized natural gas prices.

The Denver, CO-based oil and gas exploration and production company’s total revenues of $2.1 billion decreased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to lower oil production volumes and lower average realized oil and plant condensate prices. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%.

As of Dec. 31, OVV had cash and cash equivalents worth $35 million and long-term debt of $4.4 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization was 28.2%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.