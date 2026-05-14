Cheniere Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record LNG Loadings

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 by 22%. The figure increased 34.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was primarily due to stronger operational execution and favorable LNG market conditions in the first quarter of 2026, which helped adjusted earnings beat estimates and improve year over year.

Revenues totaled $5.87 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.70 billion by 3% and rising 8% year over year, driven by a 7.9% and 6.7% year-over-year increase in LNG and Other revenues, respectively.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Operationally, the company posted record LNG loaded volumes of 688 TBtu, up 13% year over year. The figure also beat the consensus mark of 648 TBtu. Additionally, the company exported a record 187 cargoes during the quarter, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase from the prior-year quarter’s level.

On April 22, Cheniere Energy’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 55.5 cents per share. The dividend, which remains unchanged, will be paid on May 19, 2026. Cheniere Energy deployed about $1.2 billion toward growth, balance sheet management, share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. The company repurchased common stock for approximately $537 million and paid a quarterly dividend, totaling about $117 million.

The oil and gas storage and transportation company reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up about 25% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The growth was primarily driven by higher total margins on LNG delivered, reflecting higher volumes and contributions from optimization activities, along with the recognition of a nonrecurring tax credit.

During the first quarter of 2026, LNG generated distributable cash flow of $1.67 billion.

LNG's Contracting Progress Supports Commercial Visibility

Cheniere Energy noted that new long-term contracted volumes commenced during the first quarter, reinforcing the strategy of pairing long-duration contracts with its large-scale Gulf Coast liquefaction footprint.

The company reiterated its focus on bringing incremental capacity online efficiently through debottlenecking initiatives while continuing permitting, development and commercialization work tied to expansions at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi. Management continues to frame these projects as disciplined, return-focused growth.

LNG’s Costs & Balance Sheet

Costs and expenses amounted to $9.4 billion for the first quarter, up 108.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

As of March 31, 2026, Cheniere Energy had approximately $1.31 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Its net long-term debt amounted to $22.1 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 71.9%.

The company also reported $6.58 billion of available commitments under its credit facilities, including $831 million at Sabine Pass Liquefaction, $1 billion under the Cheniere Partners revolving facility, $2.11 billion under the CCH credit facility, $1.39 billion under the CCH working capital facility and $1.25 billion under the Cheniere revolving credit facility.

LNG’s 2026 Guidance

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7.25-$7.75 billion, revised upward from the previous guidance of $6.75-$7.25 billion. It also projects distributable cash flow of $4.75-$5.25 billion for 2026, compared with the earlier outlook of $4.35-$4.85 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its 2026 planning assumptions include open capacity sales at a marketing margin of $2.50-$3.00 per MMBtu on a long-term basis (before lifting margin), as well as $500 million of future debt paydown at Cheniere Partners with no debt paydown thereafter.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed LNG’s first-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in this space.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider, Halliburton Company HAL, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted net income per share of 55 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The outperformance primarily reflects successful cost reduction initiatives. However, the bottom line fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of 60 cents.

Halliburton reported first-quarter capital expenditure of $192 million. As of March 31, 2026, this oil and gas equipment and services company had approximately $2 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $7.1 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 39.6.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas storage and transportation company, Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The bottom line increased year over year from 34 cents. The strong quarterly results can be primarily attributed to contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines business segment.

As of March 31, 2026, KMI reported $72 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, its long-term debt amounted to $29.72 billion. KMI’s project backlog was reported at $10.1 billion by the end of the first quarter. The midstream energy major added that natural gas projects comprise approximately 92% of its project backlog, with nearly 60% dedicated to supporting local distribution companies and power generation.

Fort Worth, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company, Range Resources Corporation RRC, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year level of 96 cents. Strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher gas-equivalent production and increased natural gas price realization.

Drilling and completion expenditure totaled $130 million. An additional $5 million was spent on acreage and $4 million on infrastructure and other investments. At the end of the first quarter, Range Resources reported a total debt of $819.3 million, net of deferred financing costs.

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