Cheniere Energy price target raised to $202 from $192 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Cheniere Energy (LNG) to $202 from $192 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted the company reaffirmed Stage 3 startup with higher FY25 spot capacity than had been forecast which is a positive into a strengthening 2025 global gas market.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LNG:
- Cheniere Energy Raises 2024 Financial Guidance Amid Strong Q3
- Cheniere Energy reports Q3 revenue $3.76B, consensus $3.73B
- Cheniere Energy raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $6B-$6.3B from $5.7B-$6.1B
- Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend Amid Strong Performance
- LNG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.