Cheniere Energy price target raised to $202 from $192 at TD Cowen

November 05, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Cheniere Energy (LNG) to $202 from $192 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted the company reaffirmed Stage 3 startup with higher FY25 spot capacity than had been forecast which is a positive into a strengthening 2025 global gas market.

Read More on LNG:

