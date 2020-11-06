Cheniere Energy Posts Wider Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) reported a third quarter loss per share of $1.84 compared to a loss of $1.25, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA declined year-on-year to $477 million from $694 million.

The company said its net loss widened primarily due to decreased total margins, increased loss on modification or extinguishment of debt primarily related to the redemption of the remaining CCH Holdco II Notes and a portion of the 2021 Convertible Notes, and increased loss on equity method investments.

Third quarter total revenues declined to $1.46 billion from $2.17 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.96 billion, for the quarter.

