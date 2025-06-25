Markets
Cheniere Energy Partners To Offer Senior Notes, Due 20235

June 25, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP), a liquefied natural gas company, on Wednesday announced that launch a public offering of senior notes or the CQP2035 Notes, due 2035.

The company intends to channel the proceeds from its new senior notes offering to help its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, redeem a portion of its outstanding senior secured notes due in 2026.

The 2035 notes will have equal payment priority with the company's other senior notes, including those due in 2029, 2031, 2032, 2033, and 2034.

Cheniere Energy is currently trading, 1.84% lesser at $55.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.

