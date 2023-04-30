Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (CQP) Declares $0.78 Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.64%, the lowest has been 4.79%, and the highest has been 11.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQP is 0.76%, a decrease of 11.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.80% to 235,144K shares. The put/call ratio of CQP is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 54.14. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.70% from its latest reported closing price of 45.61.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 14,338MM, a decrease of 16.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 102,146K shares representing 21.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 101,620K shares representing 20.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 7,199K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 16.01% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 7,178K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,871K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 49.48% over the last quarter.

