Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (CQP) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.
Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.
At the current share price of $52.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.96%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.78%, the lowest has been 4.79%, and the highest has been 11.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=235).
The current dividend yield is 3.94 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQP is 0.72%, a decrease of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 234,140K shares. The put/call ratio of CQP is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 52.10. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of 52.15.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 14,338MM, a decrease of 1.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Blackstone Group holds 102,338K shares representing 21.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 10.01% over the last quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management holds 101,620K shares representing 20.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Alps Advisors holds 6,030K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,199K shares, representing a decrease of 19.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 31.53% over the last quarter.
AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 5,926K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares, representing a decrease of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 22.14% over the last quarter.
Energy Income Partners holds 2,766K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 56.03% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Credit and Guaranty Agreement, dated as of June 23, 2023, among the Partnership, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Partnership, as Subsidiary Guarantors, the lenders from time to time party thereto, Société Générale, Natixis, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, The Bank of Nova Scotia, and Wells Fargo Bank, as Issuing Banks, MUFG Bank, LTD as Administrative Agent and Coordinating Lead Arranger, and certain arrangers and other participants
- Letter agreement regarding change from LIBOR to SOFR, dated May 18, 2023, to LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated January 25, 2012, between SPL and BG Gulf Coast LNG, LLC, as amended
- Letter agreement regarding change from LIBOR to SOFR, dated June 16, 2023, to LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated December 11, 2011, between SPL and GAIL (India) Limited, as amended
- Letter agreement regarding change from LIBOR to SOFR, dated June 30, 2023, to LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated January 30, 2012, between SPL and Korea Gas Corporation, as amended
- Letter agreement regarding change from LIBOR to SOFR, dated June 8, 2023, to LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated November 21, 2011, between SPL and Naturgy LNG GOM, Limited (assignee of Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG S.A.), as amended
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.