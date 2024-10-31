Cheniere Energy Partners LP Q3 Profit Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $635 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $791 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $2.055 billion from $2.128 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $635 Mln. vs. $791 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.055 Bln vs. $2.128 Bln last year.

