Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.61, the dividend yield is 7.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CQP was $35.61, representing a -20.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.98 and a 100.62% increase over the 52 week low of $17.75.

CQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). CQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CQP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CQP as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an decrease of -20.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CQP at 5.59%.

