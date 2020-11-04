Dividends
CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.61, the dividend yield is 7.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CQP was $35.61, representing a -20.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.98 and a 100.62% increase over the 52 week low of $17.75.

CQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). CQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CQP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CQP as a top-10 holding:

  • Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
  • Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an decrease of -20.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CQP at 5.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CQP

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular