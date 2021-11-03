Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.71, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CQP was $43.71, representing a -4.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.75 and a 33.55% increase over the 52 week low of $32.73.

CQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). CQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cqp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CQP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECLN with an increase of 2.64% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of CQP at 4.53%.

