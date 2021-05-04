Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.91, the dividend yield is 6.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CQP was $42.91, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.63 and a 42.99% increase over the 52 week low of $30.01.

CQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31.

Interested in gaining exposure to CQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CQP as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GHYB with an decrease of -0.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CQP at 0.42%.

