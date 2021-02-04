Dividends
Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.655 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CQP was $39.41, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.74 and a 122.03% increase over the 52 week low of $17.75.

CQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). CQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CQP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CQP as a top-10 holding:

  • Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 29.9% over the last 100 days.

