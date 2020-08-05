Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.645 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.29, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CQP was $35.29, representing a -28.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.30 and a 98.82% increase over the 52 week low of $17.75.

CQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). CQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34.

